David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Windy evening, staying warm Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunny skies this morning gave way to some high, thin clouds this afternoon along with some gusty winds. Southwest wind gusts over 30mph at times throughout the afternoon, with a few spots seeing wind gusts up to 40mph. Winds will back off as we approach sunset, but some wind gusts of 20-30mph are likely throughout the evening. Temperatures remain quite mild, highs topped out around 70 degrees for much of the area. We will cool back to around 60 degrees by 7pm, dropping into the mid-50s by 10pm.

Tuesday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Clear skies and lighter winds will arrive by morning, allowing low temperatures to drop to around 40 degrees in the metro. Some areas near and north of I-80 will likely drop into the upper 30s. Plenty of sunshine is expected for Wednesday with lighter winds.

Wednesday's Forecast (WOWT)

That will make for another beautiful fall day, temperatures will warm to around 60 degrees by the lunch hour, with afternoon highs once again in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. It may be slightly cooler than today for areas north of I-80, but everyone will still see temperatures that are well above average for the middle of November.

High Temperatures Wednesday (WOWT)

Gusty winds return on Thursday, along with a few more clouds. It will still be a warm day with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s across the area. Southwest winds will kick up into the 25 to 40mph range during the afternoon hours. Those winds kicking up ahead of a cold front that will drop into the area Thursday evening. That front may bring a few isolated showers to areas north of I-80 in the late evening hours, but most areas will likely stay dry.

Cold front arrives after a breezy Thursday (WOWT)

Breezy northwest winds push in behind the front bringing cooler conditions for Friday. Highs likely only reach the upper 40s and low 50s Friday afternoon, much cooler than what we have been seeing lately. However, that still puts us at or above average for this time of year. The good news is we will still see plenty of sunshine on Friday, and the sunny skies will stick around in Saturday as well. Saturday afternoon should be a little warmer with highs climbing back to around 60 degrees.

High Temperatures Through The Weekend (WOWT)

Our next chance for rain enters the forecast Sunday into Monday as storm system spins its way out into the Plains. Showers develop initially west of Omaha Sunday afternoon, then spread into eastern Nebraska an Iowa Sunday night and Monday. The rain looks to be on the light side at this time for most of the area. It will also come with some cooler weather, highs falling into the 40s on Monday. We dry out for the rest of the week, but the chillier conditions will stick with us through at least Thanksgiving.

