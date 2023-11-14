Council Bluffs semi driver killed in Fremont County rollover crash

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs semi driver died after his tractor-trailer overcorrected and tipped onto its side on a Fremont County roadway Tuesday.

The Iowa State Patrol says a 2019 Mack tractor-trailer driven by 67-year-old James Kinney was headed north on 370th Avenue, north of Farragut, when it partially left the roadway, drifting off to the shoulder for several hundred feet.

Kinney then overcorrected back onto the road; the trailer’s weight shifted, causing the tractor and trailer to overturn onto its right side into the northbound traffic lane of 370th Avenue.

Medics freed him from the vehicle and performed CPR; he was transported to a Shenandoah hospital, where he died.

ISP said Kinney was wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.