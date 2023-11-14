Council Bluffs discharging wastewater from pump station amid repairs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Public Works Office is warning of wastewater discharges from a sanitary pump station while crews work to repair a damaged force main.

The city says it began discharging wastewater from its I-80 Sanitary Pump Station at 5 a.m. Tuesday. They advise repairs will be conducted as quickly as possible, but the process could take several days.

The city says they will discharge an estimated 4 million gallons of untreated wastewater per day while repairs are made. The public is advised to stay out of the Missouri River downstream from Interstate 80 in the interim.

