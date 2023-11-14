Bennington downsizes school bond proposal after voters rejected 2022 bid

BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - One of the state of Nebraska’s fastest-growing school districts, Bennington, is planning to try to build a new high school — again.

Last year, voters rejected a $153 million school bond.

This time around, school officials are hoping it will be different.

The major piece that has changed from a year ago is the price tag, down from $153 million to $119 million.

This school district is unlike most others because there simply isn’t much business in Bennington.

Homeowners make up 91 percent of the town’s valuations, which means producing funds for the school bond falls disproportionately on the homeowner when it comes to property taxes.

School officials say they’ve heard that loud and clear — that’s why they paired down this bond request dramatically.

That said, the Superintendent Dr. Aaron Plas says it’s hard to ignore growth.

“]In] our sixth-through-ninth-grade classes, if we don’t add a single student, we’ll be 196 students over capacity at the high school,” Plas said. “Bennington has experienced incredible growth, a lot of which was in the elementary schools, and it’s now filtering into the middle [school] and will hit the high school in the next few years.”

Under the bond that failed, a $300,000 home would have seen an increase of around $300 in annual property taxes.

If this year’s proposed bond passes, that same home would see an increase of just $147 in annual property taxes — cutting in half the number from a year ago.

Bennington schools will send out a survey to get feedback and the board will decide in December whether to go forward with the plan. If they do, the school bond vote would be in March 2024.

