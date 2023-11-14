We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Bennington downsizes school bond proposal after voters rejected 2022 bid

Bennington Public Schools has proposed a new bond issue, which asks for $34 million less than last year's.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - One of the state of Nebraska’s fastest-growing school districts, Bennington, is planning to try to build a new high school — again.

Last year, voters rejected a $153 million school bond.

This time around, school officials are hoping it will be different.

The major piece that has changed from a year ago is the price tag, down from $153 million to $119 million.

This school district is unlike most others because there simply isn’t much business in Bennington.

Homeowners make up 91 percent of the town’s valuations, which means producing funds for the school bond falls disproportionately on the homeowner when it comes to property taxes.

School officials say they’ve heard that loud and clear — that’s why they paired down this bond request dramatically.

That said, the Superintendent Dr. Aaron Plas says it’s hard to ignore growth.

“]In] our sixth-through-ninth-grade classes, if we don’t add a single student, we’ll be 196 students over capacity at the high school,” Plas said. “Bennington has experienced incredible growth, a lot of which was in the elementary schools, and it’s now filtering into the middle [school] and will hit the high school in the next few years.”

Under the bond that failed, a $300,000 home would have seen an increase of around $300 in annual property taxes.

If this year’s proposed bond passes, that same home would see an increase of just $147 in annual property taxes — cutting in half the number from a year ago.

Bennington schools will send out a survey to get feedback and the board will decide in December whether to go forward with the plan. If they do, the school bond vote would be in March 2024.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuberculosis is also commonly known as TB.
Douglas County officially declares public health emergency after tuberculosis exposures
16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn
Omaha Police pursued a robbery suspect from the area of 156th and Blondo Sunday, November 12,...
Omaha Police respond to gas station robbery turned high-speed pursuit
Gov. Jim Pillen ordered all state workers who are still working remotely to return to the office.
Governor orders Nebraska public workers back to the office
One person was hospitalized after a crash along the Douglas/Sarpy County line Monday morning.
One sent to hospital after Monday morning crash in La Vista

Latest News

The man accused of assaulting former U.S. Sen. Martha McSally in Council Bluffs appeared in...
Papillion man accused of assaulting former senator appears in court
A man accused of robbing an Omaha gas station and leading a high-speed pursuit across the city...
Omaha robbery suspect makes first appearance in court
A Council Bluffs semi driver died after his tractor-trailer overcorrected and tipped onto its...
Council Bluffs semi driver killed in Fremont County rollover crash
Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to the senate side for lunch with Senate...
House votes to prevent a government shutdown as GOP Speaker Johnson relies on Democrats for help