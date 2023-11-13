We are Local
Western Iowa man has been missing since June, reward being offered

Jesse George has been missing since June 28, 2023.
Jesse George has been missing since June 28, 2023.(Harrison County, Iowa Crime Stoppers)
By Dean Welte
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - A $1,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to locating Jesse George, an Iowa man who has been missing since June.

Harrison County, Iowa Crime Stoppers says 36-year-old Jesse George has been missing from his Missouri Valley home since June 28, 2023. According to Crime Stoppers, authorities have no promising leads on George’s location.

“I saw him, I was leaving for work and he had kissed me goodbye and told me that he would see me when I got home. Only when I got home he wasn’t here,” stated Carrie Petrzilka, George’s girlfriend, in a Crime Stoppers press release.

George is described as 6′1″ tall white man with brown hair and brown eyes.

“Jesse George was last seen during the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 28, 2023. At the time, he was seen near a residence on 4th Street in Missouri Valley, Iowa. George did not have a vehicle but did have access to a small motorbike that he generally used for transportation around Missouri Valley. At the time of his disappearance, George was not currently employed,” stated Special Agent Jared Kastner, who is the lead investigator for George’s case.

Anyone with information on George’s whereabouts is asked to call the Harrison County Crime Stoppers.

“We are desperate to find Jesse David George and are urging anyone who has any information to come forward,” said Stacy Salter, Harrison County Iowa Crime Stoppers Secretary. “You can call Harrison County Iowa Crime Stoppers at 1-866-901-0357 and leave an anonymous tip. We are offering a reward for any information that leads to the location of Jesse.”

Information can also be emailed to ssalter@harrisoncountyiowacrimestoppers.org. There’s also a form on the Crime Stopper’s website where people can leave an anonymous tip.

