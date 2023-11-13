Tree from La Vista yard cut down for Omaha’s Durham Museum

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A decades-old tradition continued Monday as Omaha’s Durham Museum cut down its official Christmas tree.

It was donated by the Croy family. The 45-foot-tall blue spruce was as large as it got, but the memories it holds go beyond its size.

“I was actually pretty shocked when they chose mine, but pleasantly,” Steve Croy said.

Steve Croy grew up in La Vista where his late father, Robert, planted the tree back in 1985.

“It was four feet tall at the time,” Croy said. “He decorated it every year as a Christmas tree for many, many years until it got too tall and he got too old to do it.”

Steve didn’t think the tree would get as tall as it did, but it was large enough to block the family’s home. That’s when they decided to donate it to the Durham.

“It’s gotten to 45 feet over these 38 years and I thought it was a tribute to [my dad] that it was going to be used as a Christmas tree one last time,” Croy said.

Union Pacific crews rolled in to take the tree down Monday morning.

The crowd that showed up to say their goodbyes was filled with joy that the tree would create new memories for the family and for the entire community.

“We’re super excited we’re going to be able with our crew to put lights back on this tree,” said Dawn Myron, the Durham’s communications director. “We have a thousand feet of lights thanks to OPPD and Duke Aerial is loaning us a lift to get to the top of the tree and I just think that’s going to be very special to Robert’s memory.”

The Durham Museum’s tree-lighting ceremony will be held Friday, Nov. 24, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.