We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Traffic squeeze along Dodge Street near Omaha’s Crossroads getting tighter

One westbound lane on Dodge between 76th and 78th Streets will be closed starting Tuesday, Nov. 14.
By Laura Sambol
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Central Omaha drivers are asked to prepare for more headaches along Dodge Street.

Beginning Tuesday, one westbound lane on Dodge between 76th and 78th Streets will be closed for sewer work for two weeks.

Omaha Public Works says the state and city have stipulated that crews work during all daylight hours, including weekends, to get the lane back open as soon as possible.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and find an alternate route. That may prove difficult; Cass Street is also down to one lane in each direction for utility work.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police pursued a robbery suspect from the area of 156th and Blondo Sunday, November 12,...
Omaha Police respond to gas station robbery turned high-speed pursuit
Updated Aurora Outlook
Northern Lights no longer expected this evening, possible early Sunday
This photo provided by the South Korea Gyeongsangnam-do Fire Department shows the interior of a...
Industrial robot crushed worker to death at a vegetable packing plant
One man was killed in a house fire west of Omaha Saturday evening.
Man killed in Douglas County house fire
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Omaha Police investigating drugstore robbery

Latest News

Beginning Tuesday, one westbound lane on Dodge between 76th and 78th Streets will be closed.
Lane restrictions to begin Tuesday on Omaha's Dodge Street
One person was hospitalized after a crash along the Douglas/Sarpy County line Monday morning.
One sent to hospital after Monday morning crash in La Vista
A crash on Interstate 80 in Omaha caused major traffic delays in the Wednesday morning commute.
Morning crash on I-80 in Omaha causes delays
Interstate 80 Crash Wednesday Morning
6 First Alert Traffic: All lanes open after crash on Interstate 80 Wednesday morning
Lincoln Police responded to a crash in southeast Lincoln on Tuesday
Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in southeast Lincoln