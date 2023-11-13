Traffic squeeze along Dodge Street near Omaha’s Crossroads getting tighter

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Central Omaha drivers are asked to prepare for more headaches along Dodge Street.

Beginning Tuesday, one westbound lane on Dodge between 76th and 78th Streets will be closed for sewer work for two weeks.

Omaha Public Works says the state and city have stipulated that crews work during all daylight hours, including weekends, to get the lane back open as soon as possible.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and find an alternate route. That may prove difficult; Cass Street is also down to one lane in each direction for utility work.

