Teen accused of stabbing 16-year-old in the head charged as adult in Douglas County Court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 15-year-old accused of stabbing another teen in the head was in Douglas County Court on Monday.

Christopher DeLong, who turns 16 later this week, is being charged — as an adult — with first-degree assault and using a weapon to commit a felony.

He is being held on $500,000 bond.

Police said that DeLong stabbed the teen in the head in area of South 182nd Avenue and Jefferson Street, between Q and Harrison streets, on Nov. 8. The incident left the victim critically injured.

