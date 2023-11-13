We are Local
Teen accused of stabbing 16-year-old in the head charged as adult in Douglas County Court

A 15-year-old boy was arrested after a fellow teen was found stabbed in the head in west Omaha on Wednesday night.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 15-year-old accused of stabbing another teen in the head was in Douglas County Court on Monday.

Christopher DeLong, who turns 16 later this week, is being charged — as an adult — with first-degree assault and using a weapon to commit a felony.

He is being held on $500,000 bond.

Police said that DeLong stabbed the teen in the head in area of South 182nd Avenue and Jefferson Street, between Q and Harrison streets, on Nov. 8. The incident left the victim critically injured.

