Search for Tyler Goodrich still a ‘missing person’s case’, not criminal

Tyler Goodrich
Tyler Goodrich(10/11 NOW)
By Amber Little
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The search for 35-year-old Tyler Goodrich continues as Lancaster County Chief Deputy Ben Houchin addressed the media Monday, emphasizing that the case remains a missing person’s investigation with no indication of criminal activity.

Houchin clarified that Marshall Vogel, Tyler’s husband, is considered a witness and not a person of interest. Marshall, who was the last person to see Tyler, came to the sheriff’s office Thursday and was “100% cooperative.”

“Nothing in this investigation shows that Marshall did anything to Tyler,” Houchin stated.

While Marshall’s insights provided some clarity, investigators have yet to uncover new leads in the case.

The most recent video of Tyler is from his home, capturing him running away on the evening of Nov. 3. Houchin said Tyler was upset at the time and has not been seen since.

Describing Tyler as an avid runner covering 5-7 miles daily, Houchin highlighted the possibility that Tyler could have covered a significant distance on foot. In an effort to gather more information, officials are urging people in southwest Lincoln/Lancaster County with home security cameras to review their footage from Nov. 3 at 7:41 p.m. to the evening of Nov. 4.

Houchin revealed that Tyler’s car remains in his garage, but his phone and wallet are not at home, suggesting he may have taken them with him.

Missing Poster for Tyler Goodrich
Missing Poster for Tyler Goodrich(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)

