Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mild start to another stellar Fall week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You’ll need the coat again this morning with temperatures in the 30s for the majority of us. Abundant sunshine will take that chill and warm us well into the 60s by mid afternoon.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

There won’t be much of a breeze today but you may notice it a bit from the southeast later this afternoon. Much stronger SSW wind gusts are likely Tuesday with those approaching 35 mph at times.

Tuesday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

That will keep the warmth in place with highs well into the 60s once again. The wind will back off Wednesday but the warmth won’t go anywhere. We’ll still be able to warm even without the wind.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Thursday will be the last day of the streak of 60s before some cooler 50s enter the area to end the week. We finally have a rain chance to talk about by Sunday PM into Monday but with that still being about a week away, the specifics are a little iffy right now.

Almost Friday (WOWT)

