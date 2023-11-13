We are Local
One sent to hospital after Monday morning crash

One person was hospitalized after a crash along the Douglas/Sarpy County line Monday morning.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was hospitalized after a crash along the Douglas/Sarpy County line Monday morning.

La Vista and Papillion crews arrived on the scene of the crash at 84th and Harrison just after 5:30 a.m. A 6 News photographer spotted a tow truck on scene about a half hour later.

Sarpy County officials confirmed the hospitalization, saying the victim suffered serious injuries.

A cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

