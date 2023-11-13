We are Local
Omaha Symphony lands first-ever Grammy nomination

A collection of nine compositions performed by the Omaha Symphony has landed the group its...
A collection of nine compositions performed by the Omaha Symphony has landed the group its first GRAMMY Award nomination.
By Zane Culjat
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A collection of nine compositions performed by the Omaha Symphony has landed the group its first GRAMMY Award nomination.

The symphony is up for three 2024 awards: Best Classical Compendium, Best Contemporary Classical Composition for “in that space, at that time”, and Best Classical Instrumental Solo for “Cylinders.”

Sculptures, composed by Andy Akiho in honor of Ree and Jun Kaneko, premiered at Omaha’s Holland Performing Arts Center in March.

“We are thrilled that Sculptures has earned three nominations for such a prestigious honor,” said Jennifer Boomgaarden Daoud, the symphony’s president and CEO. “From the inception of this project through the world-premiere performance and release of the album, the exciting marriage of Andy Akiho’s music and Jun Kaneko’s visual art has captured hearts, minds, and imaginations.”

See the full list of GRAMMY Award nominees.

