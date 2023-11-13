We are Local
Omaha foster parent accused of felony child abuse appears in court

An Omaha salon owner was arrested this week in connection with a 2020 felony child abuse incident.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man arrested in connection with a 2021 felony child abuse case made his first appearance in court Monday morning.

Domanic Brown, 31, an Omaha foster parent, has been formally charged with committing intentional child abuse causing no injury and possession of child pornography. He’d been arrested Friday on charges of felony child abuse and child porn; police said the incident had only been reported earlier this year.

Domanic Brown, 31(Omaha Police Dept.)

Brown is accused of engaging in sexual abuse with a 14-year-old in the backroom of a salon he owned back in 2020, then paying the victim to watch and create pornographic material with him.

Brown’s bond is set at $50,000. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 18.

Omaha Police said Friday that because of Domanic Brown’s involvement in the community, they are asking any additional victims to come forward. If you believe your child is a victim, call the Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-652-1999 or 911. Additional resources can also be found on Project Harmony’s website.

