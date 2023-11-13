Omaha crews respond to accidental grease fire in apartment kitchen

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire investigators say a grease fire in an apartment kitchen Sunday was accidental.

OFD tells 6 News crews were called to an apartment building in the area of 106th and Bedford Plaza just before 3:45 p.m. An engine found smoke coming from a closed window on the third floor on arrival and a working fire was declared.

The fire was under control within 10 minutes. One person inside the apartment said she had been frying chicken and couldn’t put out the grease fire that had been started accidentally.

No injuries were reported to civilians or Omaha Fire personnel. Damage to contents is estimated at $5,000.

