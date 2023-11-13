We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nearly two dozen toddlers sickened by lead linked to tainted applesauce pouches, CDC says

FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Oct. 28, 2023, shows a...
FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Oct. 28, 2023, shows a WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouch. On Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, U.S. health officials are warning doctors to be on the lookout for possible cases of lead poisoning in children after at least 22 toddlers in 14 states were sickened by lead linked to tainted pouches of cinnamon apple puree and applesauce. Brands include WanaBana brand apple cinnamon fruit puree and Schnucks and Weis brand cinnamon applesauce pouches. The products were sold in stores and online.(AP)
By The Associated Press and JONEL ALECCIA AP Health Writer
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - U.S. health officials are warning doctors to be on the lookout for possible cases of lead poisoning in children after at least 22 toddlers in 14 states were sickened by lead linked to tainted pouches of cinnamon apple puree and applesauce.

Children ages 1 to 3 were affected, and at least one child showed a blood lead level eight times higher than the level that raises concern, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

There’s no safe level of lead exposure, but the CDC uses a marker of 3.5 micrograms per deciliter to identify children with higher levels than most. The affected children’s blood lead levels ranged from 4 to 29 micrograms per deciliter.

The reported symptoms included headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, a change in activity level and anemia.

The illnesses are part of an outbreak tied to recalled pouches of fruit puree marketed to kids from the brands WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree and Schnucks and Weis cinnamon applesauce pouches. The products were sold in stores and online.

Parents and caregivers should not buy or serve the products, and kids who may have eaten them should be tested for lead levels. Children who are affected may show no symptoms, experts said.

Lead exposure can lead to serious learning and behavior problems. Heavy metals like lead can get into food products from soil, air, water or industrial processes, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The CDC said there were cases in the following states as of Nov. 7: Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police pursued a robbery suspect from the area of 156th and Blondo Sunday, November 12,...
Omaha Police respond to gas station robbery turned high-speed pursuit
Updated Aurora Outlook
Northern Lights no longer expected this evening, possible early Sunday
This photo provided by the South Korea Gyeongsangnam-do Fire Department shows the interior of a...
Industrial robot crushed worker to death at a vegetable packing plant
One man was killed in a house fire west of Omaha Saturday evening.
Man killed in Douglas County house fire
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Omaha Police investigating drugstore robbery

Latest News

16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn
6 First Traffic Alert: Omaha braces drivers for several 10-day street projects
An Iowa man was arrested at Omaha's Eppley Airfield after allegedly attempting to open a cabin...
Iowa man taken into custody after allegedly trying to open plane door at Eppley
6 News WOWT Live at 5
6 News WOWT Live at 5