We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Iowa man taken into custody after allegedly trying to open plane door at Eppley

An Iowa man was arrested at Omaha's Eppley Airfield after allegedly attempting to open a cabin door while a plane was taking off.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Iowa man was arrested after allegedly trying to force open a plane’s cabin door as it pulled away from an Eppley Airfield gate Thursday morning.

An arrest affidavit states a Delta Airlines flight was pushing back from the gate preparing to depart Eppley for LaGuardia Airport in New York City just before 6:30 a.m. A passenger noted that Wesley Orban, of Ireton, Iowa, began yelling “God is real” and spoke of demons before jumping from his seat and running toward the front of the plane.

As he approached the front, three flight attendants said they heard Orban shout “God is real” and “Open the doors.” He began pounding on the cabin doors and fought to open them.

One of the flight attendants grabbed Orban from behind in an attempt to stop him; four passengers assisted in forcing him to the ground. One of them grabbed him by the legs while the other three pinned him to the ground.

After being held down, one of the passengers overheard Orban say “I’m embarrassed, I don’t know why I did that.” The three other passengers said they had heard him make the same remark.

The plane’s captain suspended the flight and returned to the gate, where Omaha Airport Authority Police were called in and took Orban into custody for interfering with flight crew members and attendants. He has since been released and faces several federal charges.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police pursued a robbery suspect from the area of 156th and Blondo Sunday, November 12,...
Omaha Police respond to gas station robbery turned high-speed pursuit
Updated Aurora Outlook
Northern Lights no longer expected this evening, possible early Sunday
This photo provided by the South Korea Gyeongsangnam-do Fire Department shows the interior of a...
Industrial robot crushed worker to death at a vegetable packing plant
One man was killed in a house fire west of Omaha Saturday evening.
Man killed in Douglas County house fire
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Omaha Police investigating drugstore robbery

Latest News

16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn
6 First Traffic Alert: Omaha braces drivers for several 10-day street projects
6 News WOWT Live at 5
6 News WOWT Live at 5
Traffic squeeze along Dodge Street near Omaha’s Crossroads getting tighter