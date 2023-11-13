Governor orders Nebraska public workers back to the office

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen issued an executive order Monday.

Pillen ordered all state employees who have continued working remotely since the COVID pandemic to return to the workplace.

The executive order goes into effect Jan. 2, 2024.

There are specific circumstances in which remote work may still be allowed, such as capacity issues at certain offices or employees needing to work outside of normal business hours, which are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Nebraskans are back to work, and they expect that our agencies are fully staffed and open for business Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.,” Pillen said in a press release. “As public servants, we have a duty to meet that expectation, and deliver maximum value to the taxpayers.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.