Governor orders Nebraska public workers back to the office

Gov. Jim Pillen ordered all state workers who are still working remotely to return to the office.
Gov. Jim Pillen ordered all state workers who are still working remotely to return to the office.(MGN)
By Nick Stavas
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen issued an executive order Monday.

Pillen ordered all state employees who have continued working remotely since the COVID pandemic to return to the workplace.

The executive order goes into effect Jan. 2, 2024.

There are specific circumstances in which remote work may still be allowed, such as capacity issues at certain offices or employees needing to work outside of normal business hours, which are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Nebraskans are back to work, and they expect that our agencies are fully staffed and open for business Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.,” Pillen said in a press release. “As public servants, we have a duty to meet that expectation, and deliver maximum value to the taxpayers.”

