We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Driver crashes $300,000 McLaren sports car into building

A driver was left injured after crashing a $300,000 sports car into a building in Portland, Oregon this weekend. (Source: KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A driver was left injured after crashing a $300,000 sports car into a building in Portland, Oregon this weekend.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, the driver crashed the McLaren 720S into a building just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

The driver was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover, according to firefighters.

No one else was in the car or injured in the crash.

The crash damaged the building’s facade and smashed ground-level windows and glass doors.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police pursued a robbery suspect from the area of 156th and Blondo Sunday, November 12,...
Omaha Police respond to gas station robbery turned high-speed pursuit
Updated Aurora Outlook
Northern Lights no longer expected this evening, possible early Sunday
This photo provided by the South Korea Gyeongsangnam-do Fire Department shows the interior of a...
Industrial robot crushed worker to death at a vegetable packing plant
One man was killed in a house fire west of Omaha Saturday evening.
Man killed in Douglas County house fire
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Omaha Police investigating drugstore robbery

Latest News

Woman killed in Markle homicide identified as suspect’s grandmother, court docs say
Megan Rapinoe hobbles off the pitch after injury early in the final match of her career
16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn
File Graphic
Douglas County Fire Chief issues burn ban amid dry, windy weather
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, older sister of...
Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump’s older sister and a retired federal judge, dies at 86