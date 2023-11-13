Douglas County Health Department hosting free vaccine clinic in north Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department is hosting a free COVID-19 and flu shot clinic this weekend.

It will be held at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church at 24th and Ohio streets this Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to Noon. You’re asked to enter from that intersection.

DCHD says the clinic is open to anyone who meets the following criteria:

Children 18 and younger who are uninsured, underinsured, Medicaid-eligible, or American Indian or Native Alaskan

Adults 19 and older who are uninsured or underinsured

Adults with Medicaid or Medicare coverage are not eligible to receive a vaccine at this clinic because both programs will cover the full cost of the vaccine. Anyone under the age of 19 must have a parent or legal guardian with them.

