We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Douglas County Fire Chief issues burn ban amid dry, windy weather

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Jade Steffens
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Fire Chief Joel Sacks announced Monday that due to the warm, dry, and windy weather this week, there will be a county-wide burn ban in place starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, November 14th until further notice.

All burn permits will remain suspended until the burn ban is lifted according to the Omaha Fire Department. Open-pit fires, camp fires, and burning of yard waste or other materials is not allowed.

Residential fire pits and cooking with a grill are allowed during the burn ban. Douglas County asks people to use caution and common sense, being mindful of cigarettes and embers. If you have any questions about what is and isn’t legal during a burn ban, you can check the Omaha Fire Department Burn Policy.

Tuesday Wind Gusts
Tuesday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

Winds will gust up to 30 miles per hour on Tuesday. The warm south wind will boost temperatures into the mid to upper 60s, or about 15-20 degrees above average for this time of year in Omaha.

The risk of extreme fire growth is elevated with 20-mile-per-hour sustained winds or gusts up to 30 miles per hour for 2 hours or more, according to the National Weather Service.

Drought Monitor
Drought Monitor(WOWT)

Among the other risk factors, the Omaha metro is still in severe drought. The area is 6.95″ below average for the year and 2.74″ below average for the season of fall for precipitation. So far during the month of November, Omaha has only received a trace amount of rain (less that 0.1″).

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WOWT)

In fact, this week’s forecast shows no chances for rain until the end of the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police pursued a robbery suspect from the area of 156th and Blondo Sunday, November 12,...
Omaha Police respond to gas station robbery turned high-speed pursuit
Updated Aurora Outlook
Northern Lights no longer expected this evening, possible early Sunday
This photo provided by the South Korea Gyeongsangnam-do Fire Department shows the interior of a...
Industrial robot crushed worker to death at a vegetable packing plant
One man was killed in a house fire west of Omaha Saturday evening.
Man killed in Douglas County house fire
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Omaha Police investigating drugstore robbery

Latest News

Sunshine and mild temps continue Monday afternoon
Mild until a cooler weekend with some rain chances
Rusty 10 Day Forecast
Warm this week and windy Tuesday
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
Monday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mild start to another stellar Fall week