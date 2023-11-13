David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - November warmth continues

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A beautiful Fall day across the area with lots of sunshine and a light south breeze. Chilly this morning as temperatures dropped into the upper 20s, but with the sunshine we recovered quickly back into the 60s by the early afternoon. Temperatures topped out in the upper 60s and even low 70s across the area, Lincoln hitting 72 degrees while Omaha made it to 69°, more than 15 degrees above average for the middle of November. Temperatures will remain mild this evening, though you’ll likely still want a jacket. Temperatures will slip back into the 50s right after sunset, and cool into the 40s by 10pm.

Monday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Tuesday morning will not be quite as chilly as what we saw Monday thanks to a steady south breeze overnight. Temperatures should settle in the upper 30s and low 40s to start the day, putting us well above average even for the morning hours. That south to southwest breeze will pick up throughout the day, with gusts up to 30mph or so possible by late morning into the afternoon.

Breezy south winds Tuesday afternoon (WOWT)

The southwest winds along with plenty of sunshine will help temperatures to quickly push back into the 60s by the early afternoon hours. Highs should once again top out around 68 degrees in Omaha, with areas south of I-80 likely reaching the 70 degree mark. That puts us more than 15 degrees above average for this time of year, and in some cases around 20 degrees above average. Not bad for the middle of November.

Tuesday's Forecast (WOWT)

Warm fall weather will stick with us for the next several days, with highs in the upper 60s to nearly 70 degrees through Thursday. Wednesday will feature full sunshine and lighter winds, it should be a great day to get outside. Thursday will bring gustier winds and a few more clouds, but the warmth continues.

High temperatures the rest of the week (WOWT)

We’ll see the weather pattern start to change with a cold front pushing through on Friday dropping highs back into the lower 50s. Temperatures stay relatively mild over the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 50s, though not quite as warm as what we are seeing right now. Rain chances start to increase by the end of the weekend, though the overall rainfall totals aren’t looking particularly impressive at the moment. Cooler air will continue to push in for the upcoming week, likely keeping most of Thanksgiving week quite a bit cooler than the past few days.

