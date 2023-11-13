We are Local
Biden welcomes Stanley Cup-winning Golden Knights to White House

FILE - Members of the Vegas Golden Knights pose with the Stanley Cup after the Knights...
FILE - Members of the Vegas Golden Knights pose with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden will welcome the NHL champion Las Vegas Golden Knights to the White House on Monday.

Vice President Kamala Harris is also expected to be in attendance.

The Golden Knights won their first Stanley Cup in June by beating the Florida Panthers in the 2023 finals four games to one.

The expansion team got its start in Las Vegas in the 2017-2018 season.

A city known mostly for gambling, Las Vegas has attracted more professional sports teams in recent years, including the NFL’s Raiders, who moved from Oakland, and the WNBA’s Aces.

