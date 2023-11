80s rocker Bryan Adams adds Omaha 2024 tour date

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Singer-songwriter Bryan Adams has announced an extension of his So Happy It Hurts Tour, including a stop in Omaha next year.

Adams is set to stop at Omaha’s CHI Health Center on Wednesday, Feb. 21. Dave Stewart’s Eurythmics Songbook will also make an appearance.

Tickets for the show go on sale Saturday morning, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. through bryanadams.com.

