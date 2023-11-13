We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

6 First Traffic Alert: Omaha braces drivers for several 10-day street projects

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha on Monday announced eight traffic impacts that were underway and expected to span a week in some cases, 10-14 days in others, and one of them expected to last a month.

The biggest traffic impact will occur when westbound traffic on Dodge Street, between north 76th and north 78th streets, and Beverly Street is restricted to one lane for two weeks as crews work on sewer repairs.

Additional Omaha traffic items implemented on Monday:

  • Westbound lanes of West Dodge Frontage Road South, between North 130th and North 132nd streets, will be restricted for seven days to all for street panel replacement.
  • One lane of traffic on each side of South 90th Street will be restricted for 10 days between Dupont Plaza and Arbor Street for utility work and water main repair in the southbound lanes.
  • Eastbound Center Street between south 43rd and 44th streets will be restricted to one lane for 10 days as crews do utility work in the outside curb lane.
  • Both directions of North 30th Street traffic will lose a lane between Titus and Newport avenues for 10 days as utility work proceeds in the southbound lanes.
  • Utility work on South 15th Street, between Farnam and Douglas streets, will impact traffic there for four weeks.
  • Utility work on South 157th Street, between U and South 158th streets, will impact traffic there for 10 days.
  • The intersection of north 16th and Pinkney streets will have various lane restrictions for seven days as utility work and water main construction crews work there.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police pursued a robbery suspect from the area of 156th and Blondo Sunday, November 12,...
Omaha Police respond to gas station robbery turned high-speed pursuit
Updated Aurora Outlook
Northern Lights no longer expected this evening, possible early Sunday
This photo provided by the South Korea Gyeongsangnam-do Fire Department shows the interior of a...
Industrial robot crushed worker to death at a vegetable packing plant
One man was killed in a house fire west of Omaha Saturday evening.
Man killed in Douglas County house fire
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Omaha Police investigating drugstore robbery

Latest News

Traffic squeeze along Dodge Street near Omaha’s Crossroads getting tighter
Beginning Tuesday, one westbound lane on Dodge between 76th and 78th Streets will be closed.
Lane restrictions to begin Tuesday on Omaha's Dodge Street
One person was hospitalized after a crash along the Douglas/Sarpy County line Monday morning.
One sent to hospital after Monday morning crash in La Vista
A crash on Interstate 80 in Omaha caused major traffic delays in the Wednesday morning commute.
Morning crash on I-80 in Omaha causes delays