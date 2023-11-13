6 First Traffic Alert: Omaha braces drivers for several 10-day street projects

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha on Monday announced eight traffic impacts that were underway and expected to span a week in some cases, 10-14 days in others, and one of them expected to last a month.

The biggest traffic impact will occur when westbound traffic on Dodge Street, between north 76th and north 78th streets, and Beverly Street is restricted to one lane for two weeks as crews work on sewer repairs.

Additional Omaha traffic items implemented on Monday:

Westbound lanes of West Dodge Frontage Road South, between North 130th and North 132nd streets, will be restricted for seven days to all for street panel replacement.

One lane of traffic on each side of South 90th Street will be restricted for 10 days between Dupont Plaza and Arbor Street for utility work and water main repair in the southbound lanes.

Eastbound Center Street between south 43rd and 44th streets will be restricted to one lane for 10 days as crews do utility work in the outside curb lane.

Both directions of North 30th Street traffic will lose a lane between Titus and Newport avenues for 10 days as utility work proceeds in the southbound lanes.

Utility work on South 15th Street, between Farnam and Douglas streets, will impact traffic there for four weeks.

Utility work on South 157th Street, between U and South 158th streets, will impact traffic there for 10 days.

The intersection of north 16th and Pinkney streets will have various lane restrictions for seven days as utility work and water main construction crews work there.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.