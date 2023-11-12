We are Local
Sarpy County communities see two memorial dedications for veterans

Papillion and Bellevue marked Veterans Day Saturday with the dedication of two memorials.
By Joe Harris
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha resident Rex Gruber said he was a Marine serving in Korea when he earned his two Purple Hearts.

“I got shot three times,” Gruber said. “Two bullets in a thigh and one in my ankle bone.”

Army veteran Terry Minarik said he earned his in Vietnam.

“Each time, we were in combat,” Minarik said. “That’s how I got wounded. Some of it was shrapnel and so on.”

Both were at the ceremony American Legion Post 32 put on dedicating the new Purple Heart memorial at Veterans Park in Papillion Saturday.

“Show them the respect and give them a place to come and, hopefully, remembrance in a good way,” post commander Ted Pafford said.

Those in attendance appreciated it.

“This is very, very special to Purple Heart recipients,” Minarik said. “The memorial in back of us is truly beautiful.”

Meanwhile, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2280 rededicated a new Vietnam War monument at Washington Park in Bellevue.

VFW members said the last one had been damaged and was deteriorating for several years.

“This one had just got some damage from vehicles and it was beyond repair,” post commander Steven Wiseman said. “So we coordinated with somebody, raised some funds, and bought a new monument to replace the old one with.”

Wiseman said it’s important to have Vietnam memorials so those veterans, like Earl W. Armstrong, Jr. of Bellevue can get more recognition.

“We’re getting to the point where we start recognizing our Vietnam veterans and giving them the due respect and encouragement, so to speak,” Armstrong said. “Let them realize that their efforts there in Vietnam were worthy of being recognized and appreciated.”

Wiseman said VFW Post 2280 has adopted Washington Park, and that the Vietnam memorial is only the first of several there that his post will be giving upgrades to.

Papillion and Bellevue marked Veterans Day Saturday with the dedication of two memorials.
