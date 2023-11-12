Pond donation at OPS middle school provides one-of-a-kind educational opportunities

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The STEM-focused King Science and Technology Middle School in North Omaha is celebrating a one-of-a-kind gift that serves educational opportunities and beauty all in one.

It’s a point of pride for the school, and for the man who made it all possible.

In the courtyard of the school, water trickles over the ledge of a pond.

“Well, it’s priceless,” says Jane Laughlin, the school’s principal.

The pond hasn’t always been as beautiful as it is now, though.

“It was a lot smaller pond, there was no water feature. There was kind of a hole with some rocks and a filtration system,” she says.

The pond was originally created to honor a former student at the school, who was killed in 2008 by Omaha serial killer Anthony Garcia.

It was also used for some of the school’s STEM-based classes, but Laughlin says the pond was always leaky or had murky water.

Laughlin and her staff decided it needed to be repaired.

“We were looking at it and sometimes it gets to a point where you can’t really repair something,” says Zak Hensley. “So, I suggested you know, you’re going to need a new filtration system, we should just redo the whole project.”

Hensley owns and operates Zak’s Pond Service, which he created about three years ago after quitting his full-time job. It’s his passion.

“I started with fish tanks when I was a little kid introduced by my brother with all sorts of animals, so we dug a few backyard ponds and then through high school, I redid a pond in my mom’s yard probably three or four different times,” Hensley says.

When Hensley suggested a whole new pond at King Science, he was redirected to the school’s principal.

“I look and it’s Mrs. Laughlin and I recognized her from my 7th grade English class,” he says.

“I think I was looking down and he said ‘Mrs. Laughlin?’ and I looked up and I knew he was a former student,” Laughlin adds.

An unexpected reconnection. Both Hensley and Laughlin say it was a full-circle moment for both of them.

At that moment, Hensley knew what he wanted to do for the school.

“I love giving back to the community so I jumped on the opportunity to be able to donate a feature, and it would be a perfect spot because it would be enjoyed by the kids and it’s at a school,” Hensley says. “[To] have the kids be able to experience what my passion is and being able to learn from it is just awesome.”

A brand-new pond, all for free.

“You know, he could’ve been like ‘Hey, it’s a $300 bill, I fixed your leak,’” says Laughlin. “But the fact of the matter is that he wanted to give back to our community, he wanted to give back to our kids he wanted to build something of quality that his name could be behind.”

From there, Hensley did what he did best; build a beautiful, thriving pond.

“All of the sudden he was bringing in trees and rocks and I was like, ‘This is crazy!’ Laughlin says. “It’s awesome, and it turned out to be really great and he was able to convince me to move our koi into the pond and we now have three turtles in there, we went from one to three turtles, so it’s been a really great experience for our school to watch it blossom and grow.”

Laughlin says since moving the koi fish from the large fish tank at the front of the school to the pond, they’ve doubled in size and have been able to spawn, too.

Moving forward, the pond isn’t just for good looks, either.

“Our animal habitats class are legitimately working with animals in their habitat, live in the building, and you can’t replicate that. That’s taking something from a 2D book into 3D real life,” she adds.

There will be even more educational opportunities to come, too. Taught by none other than Hensley himself.

“What I want to teach the kids is about the ecosystem,” he says. “The importance of having the plants and the fish and everything can balance out to make it an ecosystem. And not only the water feature portion but about if you work hard and chase your goals, you can be successful.”

Laughlin, along with her staff and students, couldn’t be more grateful for the gift from Hensley and his team.

