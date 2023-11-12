Omaha Police respond to gas station robbery turned high-speed pursuit
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say one person is in custody after a convenience store robbery evolved into a high-speed pursuit through parts of northwest Omaha Sunday.
OPD tells 6 News they received a call of a robbery at the Kwik Shop at 156th and Blondo at 11:19 a.m. It’s unclear at this time whether the business itself or a person inside was being robbed.
Officers located the suspect’s vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop, leading officers on a pursuit through several northwest Omaha neighborhoods. He was stopped near 156th and Fort at 11:55 a.m. and taken into custody.
More details are forthcoming.
