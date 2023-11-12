Omaha Police investigating drugstore robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a metro drugstore was robbed overnight Sunday.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to the Walgreens at 50th and Center around 12:50 a.m. An employee told them the suspect entered the store, motioned as if he had a gun, and demanded an undetermined amount of money from the register; he took an unknown amount of cash and left.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his 50s or 60s, about 5′4″ tall, with a salt-and-pepper goatee.

If you know anything, OPD urges you to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP or submit a tip online.

