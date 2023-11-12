We are Local
Omaha fire crews respond to early-morning house blaze

Omaha fire crews say a fireplace was the cause of a house blaze early Sunday morning.
Omaha fire crews say a fireplace was the cause of a house blaze early Sunday morning.(WSAZ)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews say a fireplace was the cause of a house blaze early Sunday morning.

OFD tells 6 News crews were called to a two-story home near 45th and Q streets around 4:45 a.m. Smoke could be seen on arrival, and a working fire was declared.

The fire was under control within just over 20 minutes. Everyone inside the home made it out before crews arrived, and no injuries were reported.

The cause was determined to be the malfunction of a wood-burning fireplace. Damage is estimated at $35,000.

