Omaha crews respond to northwest Omaha house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews say an unattended grill was the cause of a house fire late Saturday night.

OFD tells 6 News crews were called to a home near 103rd Street and Nebraska Avenue just before 11 p.m. Smoke and flames could be seen from the rear of the home and a working fire was declared. The fire was declared under control after about 30 minutes.

One occupant and one dog exited the home safely before crews arrived, and no injuries were reported.

The cause was determined to be an unattended charcoal grill. Damage is estimated at $45,000.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.