Northern Lights no longer expected this evening, possible early Sunday

By David Koeller
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A display of the Northern Lights is no longer expected this evening, but is still possible late tonight or early Sunday morning. An explosion on the sun several days ago pushed a cloud of charged particles and solar wind called a coronal mass ejection, or CME, in the direction of Earth. That CME was expected to reach us this afternoon, but now will likely arrive late tonight or early Sunday morning, sparking minor to moderate geomagnetic storms.

Viewing potential for the Northern Lights tonight
Viewing potential for the Northern Lights tonight(WOWT)

In a moderate geomagnetic storm, the Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis can often be seen in the United States from many northern states. The best opportunity to see the aurora would be in places like Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, or Maine. However, there is the potential for some visibility in Nebraska and Iowa, particular northern parts of the states.

Aurora forecast from the Space Weather Prediction Center
Aurora forecast from the Space Weather Prediction Center(WOWT)

Any aurora would likely be on the northern horizon, and on the faint side in Nebraska and Iowa. A long exposure photo may be required to see any activity, as the lights could be extremely dim to invisible to the naked eye.

Tips for viewing the Northern Lights
Tips for viewing the Northern Lights(WOWT)

The prime period for the possible aurora appears to be after Midnight through about 6am Sunday morning. Keep in mind that forecasting the Northern Lights is difficult, and the timing and magnitude of any geomagnetic storm could change by a wide margin.

