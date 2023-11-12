Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office investigating ATM theft

AUBURN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two men accused of stealing cash from an Auburn ATM early Sunday.

The sheriff’s office says it received a call of a loud noise in the area of 23rd Street and Dahlke Avenue, near the ESU #4 building, around 4:30 a.m. Deputies arrived to find an ATM north of the building had been pulled from its base and forced open. The suspects were able to steal an undetermined amount of cash.

The sheriff’s office says two men were responsible for the theft -- they were seen using a 2005 white Ford F-350.

Anyone with information is asked to call NCSO at (402) 274-3139.

