Man killed in Douglas County house fire

WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - One man was killed in a house fire west of Omaha Saturday evening.

The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 249th and West Center Road in Waterloo. Waterloo Fire Chief Travis Harlow tells 6 News the department’s medical director lives nearby and was first on the scene; despite lifesaving efforts, a man in his 60s was pronounced deceased.

Valley, Yutan, and Omaha fire crews assisted at the scene. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate; the cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.

