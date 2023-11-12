Man killed in Douglas County house fire
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - One man was killed in a house fire west of Omaha Saturday evening.
The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 249th and West Center Road in Waterloo. Waterloo Fire Chief Travis Harlow tells 6 News the department’s medical director lives nearby and was first on the scene; despite lifesaving efforts, a man in his 60s was pronounced deceased.
Valley, Yutan, and Omaha fire crews assisted at the scene. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate; the cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.
--
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.