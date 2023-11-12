We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Man killed in Douglas County house fire

One man was killed in a house fire west of Omaha Saturday evening.
One man was killed in a house fire west of Omaha Saturday evening.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - One man was killed in a house fire west of Omaha Saturday evening.

The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 249th and West Center Road in Waterloo. Waterloo Fire Chief Travis Harlow tells 6 News the department’s medical director lives nearby and was first on the scene; despite lifesaving efforts, a man in his 60s was pronounced deceased.

Valley, Yutan, and Omaha fire crews assisted at the scene. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate; the cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terence Crawford, left, and Errol Spence Jr. fight during their undisputed welterweight...
Reports: Terence Crawford stripped of welterweight title on a technicality
Tuberculosis is also commonly known as TB.
Tuberculosis case confirmed as Douglas County prepares to declare health emergency
Premier Pool and Spas in Omaha has continued to frustrate customers.
Omaha pool customer shocked after subcontractor files lien on unfinished pool
Council Bluffs Police have identified the man suspected of assaulting former Sen. Marth McSally...
Papillion man arrested in assault on former U.S. senator from Arizona
Nebraska vs Maryland
How to watch the Nebraska-Maryland football game live on Saturday

Latest News

Viewing potential for the Northern Lights tonight
Northern Lights no longer expected this evening, possible early Sunday
The potential for the Northern Lights has decreased this evening, but is still possible early...
Norther Lights no longer expected this evening, possible early Sunday
Possible eruption in Iceland in the coming days
Iceland town evacuated as volcanic eruption becomes more likely
Clear skies this evening and cool with lows in the 30s. Sunny skies and warmer weather returns...
Clear and cool overnight, lots of sunshine Sunday