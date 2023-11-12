Early-morning fire engulfs downtown Omaha home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews spent much of Sunday morning battling a downtown house fire.

OFD tells 6 News they were called to a home near 5th and William Street just after 1:30 a.m. The roof of the house had partially collapsed before crews arrived.

Details are limited, but 6 News was told no injuries have been reported.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.