Early-morning fire engulfs downtown Omaha home
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews spent much of Sunday morning battling a downtown house fire.
OFD tells 6 News they were called to a home near 5th and William Street just after 1:30 a.m. The roof of the house had partially collapsed before crews arrived.
Details are limited, but 6 News was told no injuries have been reported.
--
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.