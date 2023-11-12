We are Local
Early-morning fire engulfs downtown Omaha home

Omaha fire crews responded to a downtown house blaze that left it a total loss early Sunday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews spent much of Sunday morning battling a downtown house fire.

OFD tells 6 News they were called to a home near 5th and William Street just after 1:30 a.m. The roof of the house had partially collapsed before crews arrived.

Details are limited, but 6 News was told no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

Papillion and Bellevue marked Veterans Day Saturday with the dedication of two memorials.
Sarpy County communities see two memorial dedications for veterans
