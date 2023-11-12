We are Local
David’s Morning Forecast - Beautiful fall weather for Sunday

By David Koeller
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A little on the cool side to start the day with temperatures in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. Not too terribly cold for this time of year, we’re actually starting the day above average. A few high thin clouds are drifting through our skies this morning, but those should move out by mid-morning leaving us with blue skies and full sunshine. Winds will also be on the light side, allowing us to warm quickly. Temperatures will push back into the 60s by the lunch hour with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(WOWT)

A few spots in far southern Nebraska and Iowa may even see high temperatures close to 70 degrees today. Not bad for the middle of November!

High Temperatures Today
High Temperatures Today(WOWT)

Clear skies and quiet weather will stick with us overnight, though a light northwest breeze will allow some slightly colder air to settle in for Monday morning. Temperatures should settle into the mid-30s to start the day. Monday will feature more beautiful Fall weather with light winds and highs in the mid-60s. Tuesday and Wednesday may be even warmer, with highs closer to 70 degrees. Winds may be a little breezier, with gusts of 20 to 30mph possible.

Sunday Morning 3 Day Forecast
Sunday Morning 3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

The mild weather will last through the end of the week before some slightly cooler air begins to move in by the upcoming weekend. The forecast also remains largely dry, with little in the way of any rain chances through at least next Sunday. A slightly cooler and possibly stormier weather pattern may try to develop for Thanksgiving week.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

