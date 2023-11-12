David’s Evening Forecast - Fantastic week of fall weather ahead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a beautiful fall day across the region, sunny skies and light winds helped temperatures to jump into the middle and upper 60s, well above average for this time of year. A few spots, like Lincoln, even made it into the low 70s. Clear skies and light winds will stick with us into the evening. With the dry air that we have in place, temperatures will cool rather quickly. Expect the metro to drop into the 50s by 6pm, with 40s likely by 10pm so you’ll still want to have the jacket handy if you’re headed out for the evening hours.

Sunday Evening's Forecast (WOWT)

Monday morning will be on the chilly side with low temperatures in the low to mid-30s for most of the area. Winds will be on the light side to start the day, but a south breeze of 10 to 20mph is expected by the afternoon. The south breeze along with another day of full sunshine will mean quickly warming temperatures. We should jump to around 60 degrees by Noon with afternoon highs once again in the mid and upper 60s. Just like Sunday, highs may even approach 70 degrees south of I-80.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

Plenty more mild weather is on the way through the middle of the week. Highs temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will hold in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees with a southwest breeze. Thursday looks like the best shot for the metro to jump up to the 70 degree mark. The southwest wind could gust to around 30mph on both Tuesday and Thursday afternoon, though those gusts will help to keep us on the warm side.

High Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

Some slightly cooler arrives by the end of the week dropping highs back into the mid-50s for Friday, though that is still above average for this time of year. We’ll hold onto the 50s and 60s through the upcoming weekend, but a storm system will start to pull some rain our way by Sunday into Monday, our only chance for moisture over the next 10 days. The weather pattern does look cooler, and perhaps a little stormier for Thanksgiving week.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.