David’s Evening Forecast - Clear and cool overnight, lots of sunshine Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds hung on through the early afternoon with a few light sprinkles south of I-80. The clouds held temperatures in the 40s through the lunch hour with afternoon highs in the mid-50s around the metro. A few spots west of town managed to warm toward 60s degrees with a little extra afternoon sun. The clouds cleared out of the area just before sunset, leaving us with clear skies and quiet conditions for the evening. Temperatures will quickly cool back into the 40s after sunset, but a south breeze will keep us from getting too cold overnight.

Saturday Evening's Forecast (WOWT)

Temperatures will eventually drop back into the mid-30s by morning, with lows around 35 or 36 degrees in the metro. The clear skies will mean lots of sunshine throughout the day, helping temperatures to quickly warm back to around 60 degrees by the lunch hour. Highs should reach the mid and even upper 60s for Sunday afternoon, with a few spots near the Kansas and Missouri borders pushing close to 70 degrees. Winds will be on the lighter side as well, making for a beautiful fall day, great weather to spend a little time outdoors.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

The quiet and mild weather pattern will stick with us into next week, with plenty of sunshine for Monday and Tuesday. Highs each day should push into the mid and upper 60s across the area. A southwest breeze on Wednesday may even help to push us closer to 70 degrees for much of the region. The forecast is largely dry though next week, with little in the way of any moisture for most of the Plains. Some signs of a cooler pattern and some rain chances begin to show up by the end of the week, or the upcoming weekend.

High Temperatures Next Week (WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.