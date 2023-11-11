Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Nov. 10

(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Nov. 3.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Omaha Police respond to overnight ‘help an officer’ call

Officers with the Omaha Police Department responded to a “help an officer” call near 24th and L early Friday morning.

5. Nebraska AG Mike Hilgers files lawsuit against Omaha pool builder

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers has filed a lawsuit against an Omaha pool builder alleging a history of deceptive practices.

4. Crash blocks I-80 WB in Council Bluffs

A man was struck by a car and killed while walking along Interstate 80 in Council Bluffs on Friday.

3. 24-year-old man dies in northwest Omaha homicide

Omaha Police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed overnight Sunday.

2. Omaha man dies in crash along Interstate 80

An Omaha man died in a crash along Interstate 80 Friday morning.

1. Iceland preparing evacuations for possible volcanic eruption

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

