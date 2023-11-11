Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Nov. 10
This week’s most-viewed coverage included possible evacuations from a pending eruption in Iceland and a northwest Omaha homicide.
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Nov. 3.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Omaha Police respond to overnight ‘help an officer’ call
5. Nebraska AG Mike Hilgers files lawsuit against Omaha pool builder
4. Crash blocks I-80 WB in Council Bluffs
3. 24-year-old man dies in northwest Omaha homicide
2. Omaha man dies in crash along Interstate 80
1. Iceland preparing evacuations for possible volcanic eruption
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Tuberculosis case confirmed as Douglas Co. prepares to declare health emergency
5. Florida roofing company offering free AR-15 and turkey with roof purchase
4. 16-year-old injured in west Omaha stabbing
3. Skutt volleyball wins 9th-consecutive state championship
2. Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of Dino Nuggets
1. Former teacher says she’s made nearly $1M from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
CATCH UP
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.