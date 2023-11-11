We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Nov. 10

This week’s most-viewed coverage included possible evacuations from a pending eruption in Iceland and a northwest Omaha homicide.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Nov. 3.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Omaha Police respond to overnight ‘help an officer’ call

Officers with the Omaha Police Department responded to a “help an officer” call near 24th and L early Friday morning.

5. Nebraska AG Mike Hilgers files lawsuit against Omaha pool builder

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers has filed a lawsuit against an Omaha pool builder alleging a history of deceptive practices.

4. Crash blocks I-80 WB in Council Bluffs

A man was struck by a car and killed while walking along Interstate 80 in Council Bluffs on Friday.

3. 24-year-old man dies in northwest Omaha homicide

Omaha Police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed overnight Sunday.

2. Omaha man dies in crash along Interstate 80

An Omaha man died in a crash along Interstate 80 Friday morning.

1. Iceland preparing evacuations for possible volcanic eruption

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
6. Nebraska state troopers take 17-year-old into custody after pursuit
5. 50-year-old Omaha man dies in crash on Interstate 80 near 72nd Street
4. Omaha Steaks making major changes
3. Papillion-La Vista schools on alert Tuesday afternoon following police pursuit
2. How to watch the Nebraska-Maryland football game Saturday
1. Iceland preparing evacuations for possible volcanic eruption

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Tuberculosis case confirmed as Douglas Co. prepares to declare health emergency

#BREAKING -- The Douglas County Health Department says a health emergency will be declared after local case of...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Thursday, November 9, 2023

5. Florida roofing company offering free AR-15 and turkey with roof purchase

A roofing company in Florida is giving those who buy a new roof a turkey and an AR-15. Details: https://www.wowt.com/2023/11/04/florida-roofing-company-offering-free-ar-15-turkey-with-roof-purchase/

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Saturday, November 4, 2023

4. 16-year-old injured in west Omaha stabbing

#BREAKING: Police are investigating after officers found a teenage boy who'd been stabbed in the head in west Omaha. Details: https://www.wowt.com/2023/11/09/16-year-old-injured-west-omaha-stabbing/

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, November 8, 2023

3. Skutt volleyball wins 9th-consecutive state championship

NINE-PEAT: Skutt Catholic volleyball wins ninth consecutive state championship in sweep of Norris

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Saturday, November 4, 2023

2. Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of Dino Nuggets

RECALL ALERT: Check your freezers! Tyson Foods is recalling about 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets. Details: https://www.wowt.com/2023/11/05/tyson-recalls-30000-pounds-chicken-nuggets/

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Sunday, November 5, 2023

1. Former teacher says she’s made nearly $1M from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

The former Missouri teacher said she originally started the OnlyFans account to help pay off her student loans. Details: https://on.wowt6.com/3SuVz25

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, November 6, 2023
CATCH UP
Top 6 for week ending November 3
Top 6 for week ending October 27
Top 6 for week ending October 20
Top 6 for week ending October 13
Top 6 for week ending October 6
Top 6 for September 2023

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terence Crawford, left, and Errol Spence Jr. fight during their undisputed welterweight...
Reports: Terence Crawford stripped of welterweight title on a technicality
Tuberculosis is also commonly known as TB.
Tuberculosis case confirmed as Douglas County prepares to declare health emergency
Premier Pool and Spas in Omaha has continued to frustrate customers.
Omaha pool customer shocked after subcontractor files lien on unfinished pool
Council Bluffs Police have identified the man suspected of assaulting former Sen. Marth McSally...
Papillion man arrested in assault on former U.S. senator from Arizona
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
Big Ten bans No. 2 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from final 3 games over alleged sign-stealing scheme

Latest News

Interview with outgoing infectious diseases chief Dr. Mark Rupp
Nebraska quarterback Heinrich Haarberg runs on a keeper against Michigan State during the...
HUSKER GAMEDAY: Nebraska hosts Maryland
Possible eruption in Iceland in the coming days
Iceland town evacuated as volcanic eruption becomes more likely
A fishing village in Iceland was evacuated Friday night as the potential for a volcanic...
Iceland town evacuated as volcanic eruption becomes more likely