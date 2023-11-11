We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Texas police officer killed in a shooting that left another officer wounded

FILE - The shooting at a home in Austin that also left the suspected gunman dead, the city...
FILE - The shooting at a home in Austin that also left the suspected gunman dead, the city council said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - One Texas police officer was killed and a second officer was wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a home in Austin that also left the suspected gunman dead, according to a post on the City Council message board by the mayor’s chief of staff.

“One of our SWAT Officers is dead. Another Officer was shot” shortly after 4 a.m., according to the post by Colleen Pate for Mayor Kirk Watson.

“The suspect was shot and was deceased at the scene,” the post said, but provided no further information.

Austin police declined comment until a news conference later Saturday.

“I’m praying for the family of our fallen officer,” Watson said in a separate statement, and “for our officer who was shot and in surgery and his family.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terence Crawford, left, and Errol Spence Jr. fight during their undisputed welterweight...
Reports: Terence Crawford stripped of welterweight title on a technicality
Tuberculosis is also commonly known as TB.
Tuberculosis case confirmed as Douglas County prepares to declare health emergency
Premier Pool and Spas in Omaha has continued to frustrate customers.
Omaha pool customer shocked after subcontractor files lien on unfinished pool
Council Bluffs Police have identified the man suspected of assaulting former Sen. Marth McSally...
Papillion man arrested in assault on former U.S. senator from Arizona
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
Big Ten bans No. 2 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from final 3 games over alleged sign-stealing scheme

Latest News

6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Nov. 10
Nebraska quarterback Heinrich Haarberg runs on a keeper against Michigan State during the...
HUSKER GAMEDAY: Nebraska hosts Maryland
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh looks on during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
Michigan will be without coach Jim Harbaugh against No. 9 Penn State after no ruling to lift ban
FILE - A Palestinian child walks with a bicycle by the rubble of a building after it was hit by...
Gaza’s main hospital goes dark in intense fighting as Israel’s attacks put it at odds with allies