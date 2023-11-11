Nonprofit groups raising funds to build village for veterans in Omaha

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The nonprofit groups 50 Mile March and Moving Veterans Forward are working together on Operation Home Base.

It’s a project to build a village for homeless veterans in southern Sarpy County.

“We’re going to help them get the things that used to make them feel whole,” 50 Mile March co-founder Jay Miralles said.

Ten-year Air Force veteran Jay Miralles said the community would include more than 20 tiny homes for veterans, similar to the Siena Francis House cottages in Omaha.

Miralles said veterans would live on-site for 18 months.

Giving them a place to live is only part of the equation, though. They also want to empower them.

So in addition to a community building and gardens, there would also be a warehouse for Moving Veterans Forward to operate out of, and onsite job opportunities for residents to learn basic job skills and remote work.

“Giving them the resources, giving them the skills,” Miralles said. “Actually having them earn their way through the program. So by the time 18 months hits, they’re ready, they’re fully employed, and they have something they can be proud of.”

Residents must also live by a military-style code of conduct, regulations, and community guidelines, and work two security shifts per month.

Miralles said a lot of veterans struggle with no longer having the structure, sense of purpose, and pride of the uniform that they had while serving. Organizers hope this village will restore that.

“When you separate and you go back into a different system with less rules, less parameters, less predictability, you can oversteer,” Miralles said. “You can overcompensate or undercompensate.”

The organizations said they’ve raised around $1 million for the effort so far, just enough to buy a patch of land in the next three to six months.

They’re looking to raise another $2.5 million in order to build.

