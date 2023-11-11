Iceland town evacuated as volcanic eruption becomes more likely

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The coastal town of Grindavik in Iceland was evacuated overnight as fears of a new volcanic eruption increased significantly. Emergency officials urged the roughly 3,000 residents to leave as quickly as possible as volcanic unrest increase significantly Friday and Friday night.

A major earthquake swarm began to develop Thursday night and peak on Friday rattling the fishing village with thousands of earthquakes, the strongest maxing out at Magnitude 5.2. The quakes shaking homes and businesses, and causing roads in the area to buckle. At least 800 earthquakes have shaken the region southwest of the capital of Reykjavik just in the last 12 hours alone.

Over 800 Earthquakes Near Grindavik Overnight (WOWT)

In addition to the earthquakes, there has been significant ground uplift in the region. The uplift is caused by magma pooling under ground, and pushing the surface of the Earth upward. The ground in the area has risen by at least 8cm since the unrest began, or around 3 inches. While that doesn’t seem like a huge change, it actually represents a very large shift in the underlying magma chamber indicating a large plume of magma is pushing upward.

Ground uplift caused by magmatic intrusion (WOWT)

It is that pooling of magma beneath the surface that has geologists worried. The rate of ground uplift and the large swarm of earthquakes indicates that magma is accumulating at a rapid pace, and could result in a new eruption with little notice. Scientists with the Icelandic Met Office say that the amount of magma that has reached the area appears to be more significant than what occurred with the precious three eruptions in the region over the last few years.

Eruption Potential in Iceland (WOWT)

While it’s difficult to know exactly where the lava would flow, chances are high it would move toward the Blue Lagoon and eventually the town of Grindavik. There are some estimates that the lava could reach the resort within just a few minutes, and then move toward the geothermal plant associated with the lagoon. The Blue Lagoon closed its doors earlier in the week after the earthquakes prompted several visitors to flee.

Grindavik, Iceland evacuated overnight (WOWT)

While an eruption has not yet started, an eventual eruptions appears very likely. In fact, the Icelandic Met Office says that “the likelihood of a volcanic eruption occurring in the near future is deemed considerable.” The pattern of unrest has closely followed the same pattern as the previous eruptions of a nearby volcano in 2021, 2022, and earlier this year.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.