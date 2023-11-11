HUSKER GAMEDAY: Nebraska hosts Maryland

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Huskers are back at home for another critical matchup as the 2023 season begins to wind to a close.

Nebraska (5-4, 3-3) plays host to Maryland (5-4, 2-4) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, where the Huskers are 4-1 this year — the only loss coming to No. 2 Michigan.

Last week, Nebraska had a chance to secure its sixth win of the year and clinch a bowl game appearance, but a previously skidding Michigan State team stood tall to upset the Huskers 20-17.

Prior to the falter against the Spartans, Nebraska had won three straight games over Illinois, Northwestern, and Purdue.

Now, the Huskers have yet another crack at eclipsing the bowl eligibility threshold for the first time since 2016.

“Everything is about learning how to win,” Nebraska HC Matt Rhule said in his press conference Monday. “I think we have learned how to win, but winning in November is completely different. You get everybody’s best. When you come in with a winning record, they game plan you, they attack you, they take your shots at you.”

GAME INFO

WHEN : 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 11

WHERE : Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.

WATCH : Streaming on Peacock (For more information on Peacock, click here )

LISTEN : Huskers Radio Network

VEGAS ODDS: Nebraska +2, O/U 43

Nebraska is playing a game on Peacock for the first time. Here are 4 things I can't wait to see 🌽 🏈



Stream #BigTenSaturday Maryland vs. Nebraska on Nov 11 at 12 pm ET on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/hWDgCPtU5Y — Peacock (@peacock) November 9, 2023

The Huskers enter Saturday’s contest as a two-point underdog at home against a Maryland team that has struggled immensely over the past month.

The Terrapins started the season a blistering 5-0 and nearly broke into the Top 25 before taking a hard turn for the right-hand column. Maryland hasn’t won since Sept. 30, dropping its last four games, including a 51-15 blowout loss to Penn State last week.

Maryland and Nebraska meeting in the regular season is not a common occurrence, as the programs have only played each other twice before. Nebraska dominated both games, winning 28-7 at home in 2016 and 54-7 on the road in 2019.

