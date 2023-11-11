High school football playoffs: Westside, Bennington cruise into state finals

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday Night Fever! The semifinal round of the 2023 high school football playoffs is here. The four-team field in each class was widdled down to just two Friday as the state championship matchups are officially set.

Check out highlights from the Omaha metro’s biggest games by clicking through the gallery above. To view scores from games all across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, click below.

In Friday’s game of the week, Class A No. 1 Westside rolled through Millard West with a 41-0 victory, getting one step closer to repeating as champions.

On the other side of the Class A bracket, Elkhorn South came roaring back for a thrilling victory over Millard South. The Storm trailed the Patriots 13-3 before scoring 21 unanswered points in the 4th quarter to win 24-13, punching their ticket to the state finals.

Class B No. 1 Bennington stifled Elkhorn North 30-6 to advance to the state title game once again. The Badgers will now meet Skutt Catholic, who took down Waverly 38-26 on Friday.

In other action, Wahoo shutout Sidney en route to a 21-0 win, while Boone Central squeaked past Ashland-Greenwood 21-14. Now, the Warriors and Cardinals will square off for all the marbles in Class C1.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.