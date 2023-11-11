Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cool Saturday ahead of a big Sunday warm up
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday will be a few degrees warmer than Friday but still a bit cool... we’ll start with lows in the low to mid 30s and warm to highs in the 50s for most. A few 60s are possible across E Nebraska.
Plan to see plenty of cloud cover especially through 3PM... Under the clouds a few spotty showers are possible but these will amount to less than .1″ for those that see them. The Husker game may see a shower or sprinkle late AM to early afternoon.
Sunday brings our highs back to the 60s, even a 70 possible near Lincoln, and we settle into a very mild pattern through the next work week.
Wednesday is our warmest day with a high of 70.
