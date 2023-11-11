David’s Morning Forecast - Cooler and breezy today, warmth returns Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Partly cloudy skies and cool this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. A few light rain showers are possible this morning, mainly south of I-80, through about the lunch hour. Any showers should push out of the area this afternoon. The clouds will keep temperatures in the 40s this morning, but a south breeze gusting up to 30mph will help to pull in some warmer air. If you’re heading out to Lincoln for the Husker game, temperatures will be cool, but nothing out of the usual for November. The afternoon is actually looking rather mild with temperatures around 60 degrees possible.

Husker Game Day Forecast (WOWT)

The clouds will hang around through early afternoon in the metro, but we should see some late day sunshine. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s around town, which does put us above average for this time of year. The south wind will continue through the evening with gusts of 20 to 30mph possible. Temperatures will cool back into the 40s after sunset, dropping to around 44 by 10pm.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Skies will clear out overnight with lows dipping into the mid-30s, but the clear skies will mean lots of sunshine for Sunday. After the cool start, temperatures will quickly warm toward 60 degrees by Noon. We will still see a south to southwest breeze, though it will not be as strong as what we are seeing today. Afternoon highs should reach the mid to upper 60s, with a few spots southwest of Omaha potentially pushing close to 70 degrees. That would put us well above average for mid-November.

Saturday Morning 3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The mild weather should stick with us into much of next week. In fact, temperatures may continue to warm, pushing close to 70 degrees by next Wednesday. Any signs of significantly cooler air appear to hold off until at least the upcoming weekend, if not later in the month.

