We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Cantaloupes sold in multiple US states recalled over salmonella contamination concerns

FILE -- Select cantaloupes are being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
FILE -- Select cantaloupes are being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.(PublicDomainImages from Pixabay via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Cantaloupes sold under the brand name Trufresh are being recalled due to possibly being contaminated with salmonella.

The recalled cantaloupes were distributed by Sofia Produce LLC, which operates out of Arizona.

All sizes of fresh cantaloupes packaged in cardboard containers with the Malichita label and sold from Oct. 16-23 are part of the recall.

The cantaloupes were distributed in Arizona, California, Maryland, New Jersey, Tennessee, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas, Florida and Canada.

Consumers who bought the affected fruit are advised not to eat it and to either throw it away or return it for a refund. People who are unsure of whether they bought one of the recalled melons should contact the place where they bought it from.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, as well as those with weakened immune systems.

To date, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the cantaloupes.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuberculosis is also commonly known as TB.
Tuberculosis case confirmed as Douglas County prepares to declare health emergency
Omaha Police are investigating a possible assault at a Baker's grocery store Thursday.
Two women, one juvenile cited after four employees assaulted at two Omaha grocery stores
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, right, announced Matt Kuhse, left, as the new City Attorney on...
City of Omaha, mayor sued for sexual discrimination over City Attorney appointment
Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Clark, left; and Daveyon Sherman, 27
Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy will not face charges in shooting of unarmed man
16-year-old injured in west Omaha stabbing

Latest News

Multiple people shot on I-59 SB, Birmingham police say
Multiple people shot on Alabama interstate, police say
Saturday forecast
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cool Saturday ahead of a big Sunday warm up
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
Big Ten bans No. 2 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from final 3 games over alleged sign-stealing scheme
SAG-AFTRA signage is seen on the side of the offices in Los Angeles, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023....
Hollywood actors union board votes to approve the deal with studios that ended the strike