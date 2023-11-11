Athlete of the Week: Skutt Catholic Volleyball’s Paisley Douglas

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Skutt Catholic volleyball came into the year with a very green volleyball roster.

“There’s a lot of growing pains with a young team,” head coach Renee Saunders said.

But their one senior made all the difference.

“Priceless,” Saunders said of Paisley Douglas’ value to her team. “That’s the easiest way to put it. Because if Paisley doesn’t become a great leader off the court, then I don’t know if we win it.”

The Skyhawks defeated top-seeded Norris Saturday, taking home their ninth consecutive state title. Senior libero Paisley Douglas had 21 digs in the three-set win.

“We were all so focused and we all had the same goal,” Douglas said. “We had put in so much work since the end of May and I think we all wanted to go out there and show everyone who we are.”

Douglas finished her career as a four-time state champion, going undefeated at the Devaney Center.

“It was really special because it was the closing of a chapter,” she said. “To have that support system around me, it just made it all the more special.”

The week got even better for Paisley, signing with USC volleyball on Wednesday.

“Just the coaching staff and the culture,” Douglas said. “I could see the program was headed in the right direction and I wanted to be a part of a successful team and program.”

“I think anytime one of our kids leaves the nest it’s exciting to see what they’re going to do at the next level,” Saunders said. “I think she has the ability and the work ethic to bring something to USC and hopefully make an impact right away.”

