We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Salvation Army Red Kettles make return to Omaha metro

Another sign of the holiday season is beginning its return Friday: The Salvation Army’s Red...
Another sign of the holiday season is beginning its return Friday: The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles are back at some metro stores.(WHSV)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another sign of the holiday season is beginning its return Friday: The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles are back at some metro stores.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Season kicks off Friday at Omaha-area Family Fare, JCPenney, Hobby Lobby, and Cabela’s stores.

As always, all kettles are able to accept cash or online donations. New this year, the Tap to Give system will also be available for those who wish to donate via contactless credit cards or mobile wallets on smartphones. Simply tap your card or phone against the $5, $10 or $20 pads attached to the kettle stand to make a donation in that amount.

The Kettle Pay system will also make a return this season. Those who wish to scan QR codes or use their phones to make a donation to The Salvation Army via Venmo, PayPal, Google Pay, or Apple Pay may again do so.

The Salvation Army reminds the public all donations stay local, helping those most in need in the Omaha metro via the organization’s programs.

More kettles will be set up at places like metro Hy-Vee and Walmart locations later in November, totaling 130 kettles around town.

Those wishing to register to volunteer as a bell-ringer may do so online.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuberculosis is also commonly known as TB.
Tuberculosis case confirmed as Douglas County prepares to declare health emergency
Omaha Police are investigating a possible assault at a Baker's grocery store Thursday.
Two women, one juvenile cited after four employees assaulted at two Omaha grocery stores
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, right, announced Matt Kuhse, left, as the new City Attorney on...
City of Omaha, mayor sued for sexual discrimination over City Attorney appointment
Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Clark, left; and Daveyon Sherman, 27
Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy will not face charges in shooting of unarmed man
16-year-old injured in west Omaha stabbing

Latest News

In September, a box truck destroyed the drive-thru of a north Omaha Scooter's Coffee. But the...
North Omaha Scooter's owners rebuilding, not relocating, after drive-thru destroyed
Things to do: Veterans Day ceremonies & celebrations
Dry Spokes, a "mocktail" bar in Omaha, hosted a safe and sober holiday kickoff event Wednesday,...
'Mocktail' bar in Omaha hosts safe, sober holiday kickoff event
Progressive Insurance gifted a new car to an Omaha veteran Wednesday as part of its "Keys to...
Progressive gives Omaha veteran new vehicle for annual program