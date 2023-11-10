Salvation Army Red Kettles make return to Omaha metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another sign of the holiday season is beginning its return Friday: The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles are back at some metro stores.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Season kicks off Friday at Omaha-area Family Fare, JCPenney, Hobby Lobby, and Cabela’s stores.

As always, all kettles are able to accept cash or online donations. New this year, the Tap to Give system will also be available for those who wish to donate via contactless credit cards or mobile wallets on smartphones. Simply tap your card or phone against the $5, $10 or $20 pads attached to the kettle stand to make a donation in that amount.

The Kettle Pay system will also make a return this season. Those who wish to scan QR codes or use their phones to make a donation to The Salvation Army via Venmo, PayPal, Google Pay, or Apple Pay may again do so.

The Salvation Army reminds the public all donations stay local, helping those most in need in the Omaha metro via the organization’s programs.

More kettles will be set up at places like metro Hy-Vee and Walmart locations later in November, totaling 130 kettles around town.

Those wishing to register to volunteer as a bell-ringer may do so online.

