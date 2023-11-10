Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Coldest day of the week before a warmer weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re heading out the door into the 20s as we start the coldest day of the week. Thankfully we’ll have abundant sunshine as we try to warm up. That will take us into the lower 50s by mid afternoon.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

The wind will be much lighter all day too so that won’t add much of a bite to the air. That will allow temperatures to drop off into the 40s pretty quickly tonight. I expect any high school football semifinal games to be chilly in the 40s.

Friday Night Fever (WOWT)

I do expect the wind to pick back up a bit more on Saturday though with gusts out of the south up to 30 mph. That should result in a slightly warmer Saturday and set the stage for an even warmer Sunday.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

There is a small chance of a spotty shower Saturday afternoon amongst the thicker clouds. That chance has been trending earlier in the day as we get closer to Saturday so that could bring a few showers passing through during the Husker game in Lincoln.

Husker Gameday (WOWT)

Sunday is just the start of a warm stretch of weather that will last all next week. Every afternoon next week will have highs at least in the 60s with a couple days getting close to 70. There is no more potential for any precipitation until late next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.