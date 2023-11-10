We are Local
Reports: Terence Crawford stripped of welterweight title on a technicality

Rematch clause shifts IBF title to Jaron “Boots” Ennis
Terence Crawford, left, and Errol Spence Jr. fight during their undisputed welterweight...
Terence Crawford, left, and Errol Spence Jr. fight during their undisputed welterweight championship boxing match, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Gina Dvorak and Chris Dachille
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A technicality has apparently stripped boxer Terence Crawford of the title celebrated in the streets of Omaha this summer.

The Bleacher Report said the decision came down Thursday.

Crawford’s victory in the International Boxing Federation match against Errol Spence Jr. contained a rematch clause, which Spence activated in August, according to a Friday report from the ESPN. That meant that Crawford’s next match had to be against Spence if he was to retain the welterweight title.

But the IBF ordered Crawford to defend his title against interim champ Jaron “Boots” Ennis. According to BR, Ennis is the No. 3 ranked welterweight in the world behind Crawford and Spence, respectively.

“After Crawford defeated Spence, the IBF didn’t allow for even one optional defense,” the ESPN report states.

In the end, the title was handed to Ennis after Crawford technically “refused” to fight Ennis, according to ESPN.

The date for that Crawford-Spence rematch hasn’t been set yet but sources told the Bleacher Report that it’s looking like it might happen in February.

Anchor Dave Zawilinski contributed to this report.

